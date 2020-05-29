Kahawa West residents up in arms over police brutality

Residents of Kahawa West on Friday raised concern on police brutality while purportedly enforcing curfew compliance way before 7pm.

Nairobi News has established that for several days now, the police have been beating up locals as early as 6:50pm to force them to stay indoors.

The most recent incident that has raised concern is that of Samuel Maina alias Maich, a barber who was brutalised by police officers who also allegedly stole from him.

Mr Maina said that the police started chasing locals as early as 6:45pm as they brutally caned them. He was on his way home.

“This forced me to hide in a place until the situation calmed down and I went on walking to my house,” he said.

Mr Maina says that were it not for the early ambush by the police, he could have arrived in his house in time.

At 7:30pm he met a group of officers who confronted him and started assaulting him.

“They beat me up and as I was crying for help, I could hear people shouting at them and asking them to let me proceed to my house,” he said.

Mr Maina said that the officers made away with his phone and ordered him to go home.

The following day, he went to report the matter at Kahawa West police post and he says that he was chased away.

“The police did not want to hear anything from me. However, locals took me to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where I was treated,” he said, adding that his nasal bone was broken.

Locals in Kahawa West now say that the incident is just one amongst many that have taken place in the last couple of days.

Gospel Musician Christopher Njogu alias Kris Ebaba who is a local in Kahawa West said that the series of incidents need to be investigated and the culprits brought to book.

In a tweet, he condemned the incident and said that there was need for urgent action.

“The Kenyan Police is full of thugs. Thugs I tell you. Maich works as a barber where I get my dreads retouched. Yesterday, as he was rushing home, he met the police and did that. They also stole his phone (Not the first time people of Kahawa West have complained),” his tweet read in part.

The incident took place barely a month after President Uhuru Kenyatta warned police officers against the use of unjustified force which has been witnessed in the country since curfew orders were implemented.

During an address on April 17, the Head of State said that officers found on the wrong side of the law will be brought to book including those who fail to discharge their duties.