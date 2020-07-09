Kagwe reveals the unintended benefit of coronavirus

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced a reduction in other diseases due to the cleanliness being observed as a preventive measure during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The CS was speaking in Mombasa where he inspected the county’s preparedness in the fight against Covid-19.

“We have noticed as a result of cleanliness, as a result of the hygiene measure before and during Covid-19 the reduction of certain other diseases like the common cold,’’ Kagwe said.

He added that the country was dealing with community infections and that counties should be ready to handle the high number of infections.

“County preparedness is critical not only in handling the cases but also in ensuring that our country remains open,’’ Kagwe added.

Kenya on Thursday reported the highest number of Covid-19 after 447 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Kagwe also urged the counties that had not yet attained the 300 minimum bed capacity to ensure that they have the beds for the sake of their residents.

“Beds alone are not enough, counties need to ensure they have adequate staff manning their facilities and all protocols are properly observed,’’ he added.