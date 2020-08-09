Kagwe: Go ask my son whether or not he was partying





Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has rebuffed queries about his son’s alleged disregard of government guidelines on Covid-19 by stating that all his sons are adults and as such are responsible for their own actions.

Kagwe spoke while fielding questions from journalists on Sunday in Kisumu at the Ministry’s daily press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to claims on social media that one of his sons had been spotted partying in disregard to the government rules for containing the spread of the virus, Kagwe fell short of confirming or denying the claims.

“On the issue of the video footage showing my son at a party, I don’t have a son under 18 (years) in my house, meaning they are adults, you can follow them and ask them,” Kagwe said curtly before quickly proceeding to the next question.

The Cabinet Secretary also ruled out the question of resigning in the wake of increased pressure over the government’s expenditure on Covid-19.

“The issue of people asking me to resign is a pipe dream. They can continue dreaming on,” he said.

He also revealed that some medical officers who are issuing ‘negative’ certificates to the deceased who have succumbed to Covid-19 so as to facilitate a normal burial. This practice, he said, will only lead to increased infections.