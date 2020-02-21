Kaguru: I will buy the locusts and make animal feed

The founder of Softa Bottling Company, Peter Kuguru has said he is willing to buy locusts which have for months destroyed food in many parts of the country.

Kuguru, who is a food technologist and real estate guru, said he would buy the insects for use in processing animal feed as they are rich in vitamins, roughages and minerals.

Speaking to KTN News on Wednesday, the businessman said he is willing to purchase a kilo of dried locusts at Sh50 for a start as a way of creating employment.

“Want to propose to the Ministry of Agriculture to support locust population so that we can be able to harvest and dry them in large quantities. If such a person can go out to the field and collect 20 kilos of locusts per day and sells to me, even if I buy it at Sh50 per kilo he will have make about Sh1,000,” Kuguru said.

He further said that the locusts would be a good substitute for fish and bone ingredients currently used in the animal feed manufacture.

ANIMAL FEED

“I will use those locusts to commercially manufacture animal feed supplements and they are good because they are a source of vitamins, minerals and roughages,” he said.

The locusts have so far destroyed farm produce and vegetation in Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Turkana and parts of Isiolo, Meru North and northern Laikipia counties.

On Saturday Agriculture CS Peter Munya said the government had appointed consultant to assess the damage caused by the desert locusts since the invasion began.