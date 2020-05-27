K24 journalist laid to rest after suicide

Former K24 journalist George Kori who committed suicide was buried on Wednesday in Elburgon.

The body of the late Mr Kori was found dangling from the tree on Sunday at their farm, six days after he was reported missing.

Kenya Union of Journalists Nakuru Branch Secretary Mr Kioko wa Kivandi on behalf of other journalists said they will campaign and sensitise members on mental health care in order to ensure that journalists are counselled as they face many challenges while on duty.

He said the country needs to invest in mental health. The late Kori suffered from depression.

“We need to know what triggered Kori to commit suicide and the cause of depression,” added Mr Kioko.

Eulogising his colleague, People photojournalist Raphael Munge called on journalists to share their problems with colleagues and family members.

“Our colleague died because of depression. If he would have shared his problems to us, we could have saved his life,” said Mr Munge.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said the county government will work with the media to ensure that they operate in a conducive environment.

Other leaders present include Molo MP Kuria Kimani, former MP Njenga Mungai and a host of MCAs, among other leaders.