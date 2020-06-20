Join our Telegram Channel
K1 under fire for encroaching on pedestrian walkway

By Hilary Kimuyu June 20th, 2020 1 min read

Popular K1 Klubhouse located along Ojijo Road has found itself on the backfoot for encroaching on a pedestrian walkway with a signpost.

Its signpost stands on the newly paved walkway and pedestrians, who have the right-of-way, have been forced to use the road instead, risking their lives.

Kenyans online lashed out at the restaurant for encroaching public space. After the uproar, the club, instead of removing the entire post, decided to only remove part of it that announced its reopening after Covid-19 restrictions.


Kenya urban roads authority (Kura) termed the encroachment impunity and promised to get rid of it.

“This is impunity and we condemn such practice. Our team will clear the mess and ensure public enjoy the walkways,” Kura said.

Klubhouse has yet to respond.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority, pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users and most casualties of road accidents.

