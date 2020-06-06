June 6: Kenya adds 126 new coronavirus cases

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that 126 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,600.

Four more people have also died within the last 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to 83.

President Kenyatta says that if the government did not take the interventions it did then the infection curve would have skyrocketed.

“Fellow Kenyans lets speak truth to each other, had we not taken the stringent measures in March then the coronavirus infections would have picked to 800,000 people by July 30 this year. But because we took interventions early we have recorded only 2,600 infections with 83 deaths,” President Kenyatta said.

“As we have seen in the case that one infected person has the potential to infect two people this number would have 2.4 million people in 21 days. By the end of August, this year had we not taken the actions that we had taken approximately 75,000 Kenyans would have lost their lives from the disease.”

He added: “So, therefore, fellow Kenyans if this is the worst-case scenario we wanted to know what the other scenarios look like ….. So if today we put all the necessary interventions and relaxed these by only 20 percent what would this look like. According to the experts relaxing the interventions by 20 percent will lead to 200, 000 infections and 30,000 deaths by December 2020.”