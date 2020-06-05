June 5: 134 more test positive for Covid-19

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Friday announced that 134 more patients had tested positive for COVID-19 after the analysis of 3,177 samples in the last 24 hours.

CAS Mwangangi, speaking during the daily briefings at Afya House in Nairobi, said 131 of the new cases are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners, making up 98 males and 24 females.

The cases were recorded in various counties such as Mombasa (67), Nairobi (31), Busia (15), Machakos (5), Taita Taveta (4), Kilifi 2, Kiambu 2, Nakuru 2, Garissa 1, Uasin Gishu 1 and Kajiado 1.

The CAS further stated that 51 patients had since been discharged from various health centres, bringing the total number of recoveries to 643.

She, however, stated that one patient had died in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of fatalities to 79.

The three foreigners are from Somalia, Tanzania and Congo.

The numbers in Nairobi are distributed in Kibra (19) Westlands (7) Makadara (3) Lang’ata (2) Emabaksi East (2) Ruaraka ,Kasarani and Embakasi South each had one case.

The youngest is six years old while the oldest is 70.