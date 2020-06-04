June 4: Kenya records 124 new coronavirus cases

Kenya on Thursday confirmed 124 positive coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total tally to 2,340.

The 124 cases were realised from 2,640 samples tested by the government in the past 24-hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also confirmed that the government had discharged 39 more patients from the hospital.

Three additional deaths were also reported on Wednesday.

Some 119 of the positive cases were Kenyan, with Mombasa and Nairobi respectively, leading the tally of infections with 40 and 38.

“The government will be rolling out a home-based crew because our hospitals are almost at full capacity. Over 80-percent of patients are asymptomatic and can be managed from home. A lot of people will be released and taken care of at home,” said Kagwe.

The CS also warned truck drivers ferrying cargo out of the country of bribing medical authorities in order to be cleared to travel without undergoing the mandatory testing.