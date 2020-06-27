June 27: Covid-19 cases rise to 5,811 with 278 new cases

The total number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 5,811 after 278 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Saturday, said 276 are Kenyans while two are foreigners.

Of these, 181 are male while 97 are female. The youngest is a year old while the oldest is 84.

Nairobi leads with 171 cases, followed by Mombasa with 37; Nakuru 17, Kiambu 12, Busia 10, Uasin Gishu nine, Kajiado four, Migori three, Kericho two, Machakos two, Nandi two, Trans-Nzoia two, Siaya one, Taita-Taveta one, Kwale one, Kisumu one, Makueni one, Meru one and Vihiga one.

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed in the following sub-counties: Westlands 34, Lang’ata 28, Dagoretti North 17, Makadara 16, Kibra 11, Embakasi East 10, Kasarani nine, Embakasi South eight.

Kamukunji has eight, Starehe six, Embakasi-west five, Dagoretti-south five, Embakasi-central four, Roysambu four, Mathare three, Ruaka two and Embakasi-north one.

Mvita leads in Mombasa with 14 cases followed by Nyali with six and Changamwe two.

In Kiambu County, Kiambu town has five, Kikuyu three, and Thika one.

“Today we are happy to report that we have discharged 31 patients in various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,936. We continue to salute our healthcare workers for this commendable work,” she said.

Dr Mwangangi also noted that four patients had died of the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 141.

The Health CAS says that incidents of cross infections of coronavirus have risen in health facilities, and appealed to all public and private hospitals to be extremely careful to make sure they put in place measures to reduce the risk of cross-infection.