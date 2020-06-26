June 26: Kenya adds 149 more coronavirus cases

The Ministry of Health on Friday announced that the country had confirmed 149 more positive cases of coronavirus from 3,090 samples tested within the last 24 hours.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said this brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country to 5,533.

Those who tested positive range between one and 76 years.

According to Dr Aman, all except three of the new cases are Kenyan nationals.

The distribution of the new cases in terms of counties was as follows: Nairobi (73), Mombasa (20) Kajiado (15) Siaya (23).

In Nairobi County, Kibra is leading with 17 new cases.

The CAS also announced that the ministry had discharged 48 patients from various health centres, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,905

Five patients also succumbed to the disease, taking the tally of fatalities to 137.