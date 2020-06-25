June 25: Covid-19 peak continues as Kenya adds 178 new cases

Kenya has registered 178 positive coronavirus cases from 3,918 samples analysed on Thursday.

This pushes the overall tally of ailments to 5,384. Some 123 of the new cases are male.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangango said Nairobi accounts for 100 of the 178 cases, with others recorded in Kiambu, Mombasa and Taita Taveta counties.

Some 34 patients have been discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,857.

The country has also recorded two deaths, bringing the total figure to 132.