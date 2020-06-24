June 24: alarm as Kenya adds 254 new Covid-19 cases

Kenya on Wednesday recorded 254 more Covid-19 cases, bringing the number of individuals who have tested positive in the country to 5,206.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the results are drawn from a total of 4,859 samples tested in the last 24 hours with Nairobi registering the highest number of cases.

The CAS said 41 patients had been discharged, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,823.

Two patients succumbed to the disease over the same period bringing the total number of fatalities to 130.

“All the positive cases are Kenyans, with 186 being males and 68 females. The youngest is four years old and the oldest 92 years,” said Dr Mwangangi.

According to the CAS, Nairobi and Mombasa case burden is as a result of imported cases. She said most patients succumbing to the disease are either diabetic or hypertensive.

Nairobi recorded a total number of 127 cases followed by Mombasa with 36, Migori 29, Kajiado 22, Kiambu 12, Busia 9, Uasin Gishu five and Muranga three.

In Nairobi, Westlands recorded the highest cases with 32, Dagoretti North 18, Lang’ata 16 and Embakasi East 12.

The disease is now in 40 counties in the country.