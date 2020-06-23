June 23: Kenya confirms 155 more Covid-19 cases

Some 155 persons more have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the national tally of confirmed infections to 4,952.

From the total, 120 are male while 35 are female.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi, on Tuesday, said that the youngest is a one-year-old while the oldest is 77.

Nairobi continues to lead with the rate of infections with 104 new cases, Busia 19, Migori 10, Mombasa nine, Uasin Gishu four, Kiambu three, Machakos two, Nakuru two, Kisumu one and Kajiado one.

In terms of distribution in Nairobi, 20 are from Kibra, followed by Dagoretti-north with 17, Starehe 13, Westlands 10, Mathare nine, Lang’ata eight, Kasarani six, Embakasi-south four, Roysambu four, Ruaraka four, Kamukunji three, Makadara two.

Embakasi East has two, Dagoretti-south one and Embakasi-west one.

“And just to highlight again for you Kenyans that indeed this disease has established community transmission and from our disaggregation today of Nairobi County, you see each and every border in terms of Nairobi County is actually affected,” Dr Mwangangi said.

In Mombasa, four cases are from Jomvu, Mvita three, Nyali one and Changamwe one.

Dr Mwangangi said that 102 patients have been discharged from hospital raising the number of recoveries to 1,782.

Sadly, she noted that three people have succumbed to the disease. The total number of fatalities now stands at 128.