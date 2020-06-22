June 22: 59 test positive to Covid-19 as two more succumb

The Ministry of Health has announced 59 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of persons who have contracted the disease in Kenya to 4,797.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Monday said the cases are from 2,354 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of samples tested so far to 142,366.

Of the cases, 47 are male and 12 are female, with the youngest being seven-years-old while the oldest is 67-years-old.

“Today we have recorded 73 people who have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,680, unfortunately we have lost two people, bringing the total number of fatalities to 125,” Dr Mwangangi said.

She appealed to Kenyans to embrace containment measures especially in the counties.

“We are aware that some counties are experiencing an upsurge of asymptomatic patients. The success of the home-based care system will require the participation of each one of us. The Ministry of Health (MoH) has adopted an enhanced approach which is centred on communities and the roles they can play in helping to mitigate Covid-19. We have partnered with community healthcare workers and so far 12 million households have been reached,” she said.

The new cases are distributed among seven counties.

Nairobi has the highest number of the reported cases at 28, followed by Mombasa with 21, Kilifi three while Kiambu and Machakos recorded two cases each. Kisii, Bungoma and Uasin Gishu all had one case each.

In Nairobi, the cases are from Dagoretti North (seven), Kibra (five), Embakasi East (four), Embakasi North and Westlands three cases each while Embakasi West and Embakasi Central had two cases. Roysambu and Makadara with a cases each.