June 17: Kenya records 184 new Covid-19 cases

Kenya on Wednesday recorded 184 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed positive cases to 4,044.

This is the highest number recorded in a single day in the country since the first case in March.

All, except one, of the new cases are Kenyans and 129 were male and 55 female.

“This is the highest number recorded so far and this is mainly because the rate of infection within our communities is on the rise” Health CAS Rashid Aman said.

He added that the cases were of 2,518 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total samples tested in the country to more than 124,474.

Nairobi led with 111 cases followed by Mombasa 19, Kajiado 14 Meru 13, Kiambu nine, Buia six and Nakuru four.

Some 27 Covid-19 patients were discharged over the same period after recovering from the deadly virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 1,353.

Unfortunately, two patients also succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 107.

In Nairobi, the cases originated from Westlands, 33, Kibra, 19, Langata 18, Embakasi East, 15, Dagoretti North 12, Kamukunji, four, Makadara, Starehe and Embakasi Central had two cases each while Roysambu, Embakasi West, Kasarani and Embakasi South recorded a case each.

Vihiga County on Wednesday joined the number of counties reporting Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of counties that have reported cases to 40.

Only seven counties are yet to report cases.

At the same time, the CAS cautioned Kenyans against the fake Covid-19 test kits being circulated around.