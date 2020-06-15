June 15: 133 more test positive to Covid-19

Kenya on Monday recorded 133 more positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total national tally of confirmed cases to 3,727.

Speaking during the daily briefing in Nyandarua County, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that however, one more patient had succumbed, raising the fatalities to 104.

DISCHARGED

On a positive note, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said that 33 people were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of those who have recovered from the virus to 1,286.

During a tour of Nyandarua’s health facilities, Kagwe lauded the county for remaining Covid-19 free.

The CS urged Kenyans to help stop the spread of Coronavirus by being wary of suspicious movements and reporting strangers in their locale.

“The virus does not move on its own. It is moved by people. If you see any strangers in your localities, report them to Nyumba Kumi leaders, Chief or Sub-Chief,” he said.

Kagwe further noted that Nyandarua is among only nine of the 47 counties that are yet to record a single Covid-19 case.

CONTAINMENT

“I want to appeal to the people of Nyandarua to maintain this status. What happens elsewhere is that when you get one case, and then another, it grows exponentially and soon you start to hear the kind of numbers you’re hearing in Nairobi and elsewhere,” he said.

Total number of samples tested in the country now stands at 118,701,

“The number of infections and those that have succumbed to the disease point to us the importance of observing the containment measures. This is the surest way of ensuring we limit these numbers and contain the spread of the virus,” he added.

He also said the Ministry of Health will continue to work closely with county governments to upscale the level of preparedness at the county level. He said most devolved units have dedicated isolation and treatment centres for Covid-19.