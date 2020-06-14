June 14: 137 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Kenya

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya now stands at 3594 after 137 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Speaking on Sunday at Othaya Hospital in Nyeri County, Health Cabinet Secretary Muahi Kagwe said the latest results are from 3167 samples that were tested.

The CS also advised Kenyans to be wary of the increased cases and handle themselves with caution.

“I want to tell Kenyans that the government doesn’t have a cure for the coronavirus yet. So they need to help us to help them so as not to get infected,” said Kagwe.

“I want to advise you all to move away from someone sitting or standing next to you if he or she is not wearing a mask. Even that mama mboga (vegetable vendor) without a mask and sanitizer and she is there, don’t touch those vegetables without thinking about who handled them before.”