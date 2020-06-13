June 13: Kenya adds 152 more coronavirus cases

Some 152 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 3,457.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman, on Saturday, said, all the 152 are Kenyans.

Of the new cases, 116 are male while 36 are female. The youngest is two and the oldest is 65.

The number of recoveries has reached 1,221 after 57 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

On a sad note, Dr Aman said that four patients had succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 100.

In terms of distribution in counties; Nairobi accounts for 70 of the new confirmed cases, followed by Mombasa with 41, Busia 16, Kiambu nine, Kajiado four, Machakos three, Migori three, Kisumu two while Taita-Taveta, Narok, Nakuru, and Uasin Gichu have one case each.

The 70 cases in Nairobi come from Embakasi with 21, Starehe nine, Makadara six, Kamukunji six, Kibra five, Mathare four, Dagoretti-north and Embakasi west three cases each.

Embakasi east, Langata, Kasarani, Westlands and Roysambu each have two cases.

In Mombasa, the 41 cases come from Nyali with 14, Mvita 10, Likoni seven, Kisauni six and Changamwe four.

In Kiambu, the nine cases are from Ruiru (six), Thika (two) and Kikuyu (one).

Dr Aman said the disease is now firmly rooted in the communities as the number of local transmission keeps on rising daily.

“3,106 out of the 3,457 confirmed cases are local transmissions. This means local transmissions from this cumulative number accounts for 89 percent of the cases,” Dr Aman said.

He says it is the responsibility of every Kenyan to make sure they protect themselves and their families from contracting the virus.

And this can be done by adhering to the prevention guidelines issued by the government.