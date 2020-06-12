June 12: Kenya confirms 90 new Covid-19 cases

Ninety more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The new cases bring the total number of cases confirmed in the country to 3,305.

Kenya has so far tested 108,666 samples since the pandemic was first reported in the country.

All of those who tested positive are Kenyans, 62 are males and 28 are females.

“We have discharged 72 patients bringing the number of recovery to 1164,” Health CAS Rashid Aman.

The youngest in the group is 14 years while the oldest is 80 years.