July starts with a bang as Kenya adds 307 new Covid-19 cases

Kenya has today recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 infections after 307 individuals tested positive for the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

This now brings the total number of coronavirus infections to 6,673.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman on Wednesday said that of the new cases, 289 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners.

He added that 215 are male while 92 are female, the youngest is one year old while the oldest is 81 years old.

Dr Aman also noted that 50 patients have been discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of persons who have recovered from Covid-19 to 2,089.

One person, however, has died as a result of the disease. The total number of fatalities now stands at 149.

Nairobi leads with 154 cases, Mombasa 38, Machakos 33, Kiambu 20, Narok 20, Kajiado 14, Busia 10, Kericho four, Makueni five, Nakuru five, Kilifi one, Kisumu one, Kitui one and Uasin Gishu one.

The 154 cases in Nairobi are in Dagoretti-north with 34 cases, Kibra 22, Embakasi-central 18, Lang’ata 18, Starehe 17, Westlands 14, Embakasi-south 10, Embakasi-west seven, Kamukunji five, Dagoretti, Makadara and Mathare two cases each. Roysambu and Ruaraka one case each.

In Mombasa Mvita leads with 22 cases, followed by Likoni 10, Changamwe five and Nyali one.

In Machakos, 32 cases are in Athi River and one case in Yatta.

Ruiru in Kiambu County has four cases, Kiambu town six, Kabete three, Thika three, Kiamba two, Juja one and Lari one.

Dr Aman appealed to Kenyans to take up a personal responsibility in the fight against Covid-19.