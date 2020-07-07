July 7: 183 more test positive for Covid-19

A total of 183 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,250.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, on Tuesday, during the daily Covid-19 updates at Afya house said that 177 are Kenyans while six are foreigners.

Of these, 119 are male while 64 are female. In terms of age, the youngest is four while the oldest is 79.

Nairobi continues to lead in the number of daily infections after recording 100 new cases.

It was followed by Machakos with 37, Kiambu 14, Mombasa 13, Kajiado 11, Nakuru five and Busia three.

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed in Westlands 30, Kibra 20, Dagoretti-North 17, Lang’ata eight, Embakasi-East, Embakasi-South, Starehe and Makadara all have five cases each.

“Today we are delighted that 90 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing a total number of recoveries to 2,504. I want to thank our healthcare workers for their continued dedication,” Mr Kagwe said.

“Sadly we also report that three more patients have also passed on, bringing the total number of fatalities to 167. I want to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the departed.”

CS Kagwe appealed to Kenyans to exercise individual responsibility especially now that President Uhuru Kenyatta has opened up the country.