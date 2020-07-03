July 3: Kenya crosses 7,000 mark with 247 new Covid-19 cases

Kenya has crossed the 7,000 mark with 247 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Health CAS Rashid Aman said the country now has a total of 7,188 cases of the new coronavirus.

“Out of this number 242 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners, with 164 males, and 83 females. The youngest is a one-year-old while the oldest is 100 years old,” he said during a press briefing.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 4,147 bringing the cumulative sample size to 180,206.

Kenya has also recorded the oldest Covid-19 positive case-patient who is 100 years old.

Distribution in counties is as follows: Nairobi 153, Mombasa 35, Kajiado 15 and Busia 12.

The number of those discharged have gone up after 39 more patients were allowed to go home bringing the number of those discharged to 2,148.

The numbers of fatalities have also gone up after two more patients succumbed to Covid-19 pushing the number of deaths to 154.