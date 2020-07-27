July 27: Kenya records 440 new Covid-19 cases as five succumb





Kenya on Monday recorded 440 new Covid-19 cases out of 3,197 samples tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected so far to 17,975 since March when the pandemic broke out in the country.

The death toll has also risen to 285 after five more patients succumbed to the virus.

LATEST CASES

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who has not been seen in public since last week, said of the latest cases, three are foreigners, with 286 being male and 154 female.

The youngest victim is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 84 years old.

From the total number, Nairobi has 326 cases followed by Machakos (32), Kajiado and Kiambu counties which have 17 cases each.

RECOVERIES

Baringo which reported fives cases now becomes the 45th county to report Covid-19 infections.

In Nairobi, the 326 cases are from Lang’ata (59), Westlands (38), Embakasi East (46), Kibra (23), Embakasi West (29) Dagoretti North and Embakasi North with 17 cases each.

Roysambu, Starehe and Ruaraka all recorded 10 cases each. Kasarani and Embakasi South had 16 cases each, Makadara (15), Embakasi Central (14), Kamukunji and Mathare (10 cases each), Kamukunji (6), Dagoretti South (3) while Mathare recorded a single case.

On a positive note, Mr Kagwe said that 90 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,833.