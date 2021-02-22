Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu alias Wakapee dies in Nairobi
Juja Member of Parliament Francis Munyua Waititu has died. The family said the legislator passed on at MP Shah Hospital on Monday evening.
The legislator’s death was confirmed by his wife Susan Munyua.
“It with deep sorrow that we announce the passing on of our loving dad Hon. Francis Munyua Waititu. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God grant him the divine grace to accept his will,” said Mrs Munyua.
He added: “In Hon. Waititu, we have lost a progressive lawmaker who was consistent in introducing pieces of legislation geared towards the improvement of the agricultural sector, and ease of doing business in Kenya.”
