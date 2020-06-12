Judiciary urges DCI to investigate anti-Maraga banners

The Judiciary on Friday urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to look into banners erected along major roads in Nairobi maligning Chief Justice David Maraga.

The banners were displayed on footbridges in most parts of Nairobi on Friday morning threatening to expose purported underhand dealings by the Chief Justice.

They indicated a “vicious fight” against Maraga and the Judiciary was about to begin.

“We wish to repeat this appeal today, and again request the Inspector General of Police, the DCI to investigate and do everything in their power to find and punish those responsible,” the Judiciary said in a statement.

The banners are part of an ongoing onslaught against the CJ following his scathing attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handling of the judiciary.

They also asked the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and Nairobi County government to ensure that public spaces are not used to for criminal activities.

“These attacks, are clearly meant to threaten and intimidate the Judiciary. They do not and will not detract the Judiciary from discharging its core mandate of dispensing justice in a fair, just, and independent manner, without compromise,” it read.

It is not clear who was behind the banners.

Maraga on Monday accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of refusing to meet him to discuss the stalled appointment of 41 judges proposed by the Judicial Service Commission.

Maraga said President Kenyatta’s refusal to swear in the judges has contributed to the backlog of cases currently being experienced in the Judiciary.