Judiciary scales down activities in 5 disease infected counties





The Judiciary has announced a downscaling of its activities in the five counties declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta as disease infected due to a third wave of Covid-19 in the Country.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, in a statement, said courts, tribunals and all registries in Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru will remain closed until further notice.

“Like all other sectors, the Judiciary and the rest of the criminal and civil justice agencies were asked to take immediate action to eliminate non-essential physical contact or situations within our courts,” she said.

Hearings of cases in the five counties will be done virtually.

The acting CJ indicated that in Nairobi County, matters under a certificate of urgency shall continue to be filed using the judiciary’s e-filing system.

“E-filing support shall be offered through an online platform running every weekday from 10.00am to 12.00pm and 2.00pm to 4.00pm,” Mwilu added.

She added that all criminal pleas and urgent hearings will be handled virtually in all courts in the five affected counties.

“Certificates of urgency in the other zoned areas of Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru, shall be presented by way of e-filing,” she said.

Mwilu further asked all the judiciary employees to go and receive the Coronavirus vaccine.

“Government of Kenya has prioritised the vaccination of all persons aged 58 years and above. And although vaccination is voluntary, all of us are seriously encouraged to get vaccinated at the earliest possible moment,” she added.

Her directive comes just days after President Kenyatta reintroduced travel restrictions in the five counties and revised curfew hours, terming them disease infected areas.