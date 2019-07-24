Jubilee MP apologises to Tuju over degrading remark against Luo community

Sirisia MP John Waluke has issued a public apology to the Luo community over the remarks he made last week that cast the community in bad light.

The MP further extended the apology to Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and said the remarks were a slip of the tongue and that he did not mean to attack the community.

“I am sorry for the comments that seemed to target the Luo community and Mr Tuju. I sincerely apologise and promise them I will never utter the remarks again,” Mr Waluke told a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday.

The MP, who is expected to present himself to the Police to the Kilimani police station on Thursday for grilling, found himself in trouble with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission after a video clip emerged showing him throw ethnic epithets against Mr Tuju and his community.

While addressing residents of Sirisia, the MP threatened to kick Mr Tuju out of the Jubilee Party “so that he can go back to his troublesome community”.

At the press briefing on Tuesday, Mr Waluke said he offered the apology after realising that the remarks were injurious to the Luo community and could affect a harmonious relationship with Mr Tuju in the management of the party affairs.

“He is my boss in the party,” the MP said of Mr Tuju, arguing that as things stand, the two cannot work for the benefit of the party.

“I am going to call him (Mr Tuju) so that we settle this matter. If he picks my call, I will book an appointment so that we can meet and settle this matter.”

The MP also apologised to the NCIC and assured the cohesion team that he will never repeat the statement again.