Jubilee Insurance, Nairobi Hospital trade accusations over Sh357million debt

Jubilee Insurance has responded to Nairobi Hospital’s decision to drop it from its list of cover providers.

In a statement, Jubilee Insurance refuted claims that it had an outstanding debt of Sh357million which has accumulated for the last three years.

Instead, the insurance company said the hospital has failed to justify payment of Sh80 million as the reason behind the fallout.

“The hospital failed to justify payment of some bill’s adding up to about Sh80 million compared to an approximate business of Sh1 billion per year. We have been keen to resolve the impasse with the hospital who unfortunately have not been forthcoming,” Jubilee Insurance said in a statement.

This comes just days after the hospital claimed to have dropped the insurance company from its list of cover providers due to outstanding claims dating back to 2018.

In its breakdown, the hospital said that the bills originated from the 2018 and 2019 packages including Sh33 million and Sh47.8 million respectively.

The hospital further claimed that Jubilee Insurance owed them Sh96 million since the year 2020 started.