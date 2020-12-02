Jubilee continues with purge against pro-Sonko MCAs





The purge at Jubilee Party targeting MCAs allied to embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko continues with two pro-governor ward representatives put on notice for defaulting paying monthly party subscription fees.

This comes hot on the heels of suspension from the party of three other MCAs who are ardent supporters of the governor.

The two nominated MCAs Ruth Ndumi Maingi and Beatrice Waithera Gakunyi now risk being on the chopping board as a result of failing to remit monthly party subscription since October 2017 amounting to Sh170,000 each.

Jubilee Party Nairobi Regional Director Ms Susan Mugwe, in a letter dated November 30, 2020, asked the MCAs to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them should they fail to remit the dues.

Ms Mugwe said the action by the two constitutes indiscretion to the party and is contrary to Article 13 of the Jubilee Party Constitution and the Code of Conduct they signed.

“Whereas the Jubilee members of Nairobi County Assembly have been making their monthly remittance for the period October 2017 to date, you have reneged, refused and/or defaulted altogether. Aware of your commitments to the party, note that your action and failure to remit party subscriptions constitutes imprudence towards the party,” read in part the letter.

“You are therefore required to make immediate payment of Sh170,000 to the account provided. In default thereof, you show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against you in writing within seven days of receipt of this letter. In the event that you do not do so, a decision will be made, your cooperation notwithstanding,” added the letter.

The letter is copied to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and National Disciplinary Committee chairman Muchai Lumatate.

The new development continued with a trend of the party cracking the whip hard mostly on MCAs allied to Mr Sonko.

On Tuesday, Ann Thumbi, Silvia Museiya and Millicent Jagero were suspended from the party for three months and de-whipped from committees they serve in at the Nairobi County Assembly for six months for undermining the party.

This is after they were found guilty by the party’s National Disciplinary Committee on accusations levelled against them by Majority Whip Paul Kados.

Among the accusations the three were facing include going against the party position on the 2020/2021 Budget and the Memorandum from the Governor on the Nairobi County Appropriation Bill, 2020 as well as undermining the party’s national and county leaders.

On the same day, Mr Tuju also communicated that the party had made changes to its representatives to Nairobi County Assembly Service Board and the Speaker’s panel.

In the changes, former interim Majority Leader and Dandora Area 3 MCA Charles Thuo replaced Hamza MCA Mark Ndung’u as the party’s member at the Board.

On the other hand, nominated MCA June Ndegwa replaced Dandora Area 2 MCA Silas Matara as a member of the Speaker’s panel.

Mr Matara and Ndung’u are Governor Sonko’s supporters.