JSC settles on Martha Koome to replace Maraga as new Chief Justice

Lady Justice Martha Koome during a previous appearance before the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC). PHOTO | FILE

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has unanimously nominated Justice Martha Koome for the vacant position of Chief Justice.

JSC headed by Prof. Olive Mugenda announced on Tuesday evening that the commission had forwarded her name to President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointment.

The move came only hours after the Court of Appeal lifted the order stopping JSC from deliberating and announcing the Chief Justice nominee to replace David Maraga, who retired early this year.

“The Commission wishes to thank Hon Martha Koome for becoming the first lady Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya,” said Prof Mugenda during the JSC presser.

If appointed by President Kenyatta, Lady Justice Koome will become the first female Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.

“Our duty was to select the best candidate and that’s what we have done,” she added when journalists asked why the commission did not release each candidate’s scores in the interviews.

This comes hours after law professor Prof Makau Mutua and Katiba Institute rushed to the High Court seeking orders to compel JSC to publish scores by each candidate interviewed for the CJ post.