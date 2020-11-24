



Media personality and BBC broadcast journalist Ciru Muriuki is in mourning again following the death of her aunt.

The death of her aunt, Agnes Muriuki, came almost four months after she lost her father to Covid-19 complications.

“Almost four months to the day that her best friend, big brother, my dad, went to heaven, this beautiful, wonderfully kind and strong woman, my aunt Agnes Muriuki has followed him into eternity,” Ciru posted.

Ciru who posted the sad news on her social media pages said the death of her aunt was devasting to the family.

She asked for prayers for the family as they mourned their loved one.

The younger sister to Ciru’s father has left behind her husband and two children.

“We are stunned. Our hearts are broken. Please pray for Paul Kabau, Nimo Kay and Wangari Kiai, the children she has left behind. She was everything to them,” she wrote.

The media personality eulogized her aunt as a loving sister, grandmother and aunt.

“She was a loving sister, grandmother and aunt. She will be so very missed. We take a small measure of comfort that she is reunited with her big brother, my dad, who was her anchor and protector. Please pray for us,” she added.

In August, Ciru lost her father who she described as her anchor and best friend.

“What life can never prepare you for is to lose a beloved parent. My most honoured, most cherished father has rested,” she wrote at the time.

“I have grappled with the unimaginable pain of losing my anchor, my best friend, the best man I have ever known,” she added then.