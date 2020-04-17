Joho to launch online donation campaign

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is set to launch an online donation campaign on Friday from 6:30pm. The two-hour exercise will be live on Joho’s Facebook page @AliHassanJoho.

The campaign by the Mombasa governor is in partnership with Kenya Red Cross, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kenya Private sector Alliance, the County Government of Mombasa, and the National government.

The donation made (monetary) can be tracked on the official website www.mombasafoodrelief.org/

The donation can be sent using paybill number 7141313 on Mpesa and Airtel money.

“Your kind donation will definitely go a long way in helping vulnerable families across the County of Mombasa as a result of the imminent lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Together we can, so let’s all stand up for humanity. If using a credit/debit card to donate, ensure you have it physically with you to be able to have a smooth transaction,” reads a message on the website.

Joho is one of the leaders hogging the limelight for good reasons as the country battles the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19 disease.

OUTBREAK

The governor has taken the extra measure to ensure that Mombasa doesn’t become the country’s epicenter of the outbreak of the virus.

His administration has set aside the Sh200 million Emergency Household Relief and Nutrition Support Project as part of the Mombasa Economic Stimulus Programme that will ensure residents are adequately taken care of in case of a lockdown.

Joho also received over 18 ventilators donated by the leader of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Al-Falas.

Joho, together with his ex-gubernatorial competitor Suleiman Shahbal, have also set auto sprayers at the Likoni ferry crossing and markets in Mombasa.

Last Thursday, he announced another first, setting up a 150-bed capacity field hospital at the Technical University of Mombasa.