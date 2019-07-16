Joho puts on a leggy display that sends city women into a frenzy

City women just can’t get enough of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho legs.

This is after Governor Joho shared pictures of himself wearing a black t-shirt and a white tight short.

Thirsty women trooped to his Instagram page to ogle at his muscled thighs.

This is what they had to say.

“Damn Joho is a snack,” said one online user.

“Hiyo ndio inaitwa hot pant, booty shot ama ndio thighs monger. Ako na mapaja safi,” wrote another online user.

“That white short looks like a hot pant,” commented one online user.

“Joho is hot,” stated another online user.

“Ongeeni tu yote but Joho is my all-time crush lol,” said one online user.

“Kwani ni leg day,” asked one online user.

“Wee these 40 and 50 year olds wanaslay kuslay,” remarked another online user.

“Hili li governor ni lizuri mpaka naskia nilitafune wallai,” mentioned another online user.

“I love his legs,” stated one online user.

“But why are some men just soooo handsome?” asked one online user.

“These picture has really motivated me this morning. My life has really changed,” said another online user.