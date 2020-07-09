Joho, Junet off to Dubai to visit Raila

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has departed for Dubai to visit ailing opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Joho, who is also ODM’s deputy party leader, has been accompanied by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, who is Odinga’s close friend, confidant and loyalist.

PRIVATE JET

Joho and Mohammed posted pictures boarding what appeared to be a luxurious private jet.

The duo later shared separate photos travelling in comfort, with table of sumptuous meal laid before them.

Nairobi News could not immediately establish how the two leaders managed to leave the country considering the ban on international passenger flights into and out of Kenya.

SURGICAL OPERATION

Odinga has been in Dubai for treatment for the past two weeks after his family confirmed that the 75-year-old had undergone a small ‘surgical procedure’ on his back to stem consistent pain.

“Jakom (Raila) is out of the country for a minor surgical operation on his back. It is not a serious health issue, but just a minor one. So, he’s okay,” Oburu Odinga, the party leader’s elder brother, recently said.

Odinga’s daughter Winnie also recently shared a video of a beaming Odinga from Dubai.

Joho has also indicated in a recent video that the opposition leader is responding well to treatment.