Joho fed up with congestion in Mombasa, turns into traffic cop – VIDEO

The undated footage shows the governor wearing a reflector jacket as he controls the traffic.

At some point he is even captured having small talk with motorists.

The coastal city has been grappling with congestion in its Central Business District where matatus fight for space with tuktuks.

In 2016, the county reduced the number of roundabouts which eased congestion a bit.

The opening up of the Kipevu West Road has also reduced time taken by travellers heading to the Mombasa International Airport and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) terminus from the island.

The opening of phase one of the Dongo Kundu bypass has also provided an alternative route both to the airport and the Miritini SGR terminus.

But despite these measures, Governor Joho still has a battle on his hands.

Last week, another video showing the Governor dancing with Likoni MP Mishi Mboko emerged.

The two were dancing to Ali Kiba’s song dubbed ‘Kadogo‘ while atop a car.