John-Allan Namu sends sweet message to wife on her 40th birthday

Award-winning investigative journalist John-Allan Namu has sent his wife a sweet birthday message as she turned 40.

Namu is married to Sheena Makena. The couple walked down the aisle in September 2010 and are blessed with four children.

The former KTN and NTV investigative journalist posted on his Instagram, “Happy Birthday Sweetheart! You Make 40 Look Like 20! I Love You! God Bless You And Grant You Many Many More!.”

Namu and Sheena’s relationship started when they were both working at KTN. He was only an intern at Standard Group, while Sheen was a video editor.

“When were started working together at KTN, I was an intern, and I was scared… And she was a scary editor like anybody who remembers Makena was like “if you don’t have your time codes get out’ you know. And interestingly enough, we just started to vibe, and we talked a lot like when we were in the edit suite, we had a lot of stories. I would often get late, a lot of my stories would run late because we were talking and that sort of thing,” Namu narrated during an interview with Ebru TV.

Namu’s wife is three years older than him, but during previous interviews, the couple said the age gap hasn’t been an issue in their marriage life.