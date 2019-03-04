Joey Muthengi: Depression over a cheating boyfriend made me suicidal





Former Citizen TV anchor Joey Muthengi has spilled the beans on her struggle with depression that pushed her to being suicidal.

In a recent interview with ‘The Unwritten’, an online magazine, Joey revealed that she got depressed over a long time after she found that her white boyfriend had gotten married.

Joey narrated how she fell in love with her white boyfriend while they were in high school and everything was all good through the years until when she landed her job at Citizen TV in June 2016.

“The love of my life was a white man. I knew him since high school. We were perfect but the logistics around our lives just weren’t matching. We were always travelling on different time zones, different location and I was so keen on climbing the career ladder.

“And when I finally got to Citizen TV, when I was finally feeling like ‘I’ve sort of ‘made it’, I started looking for him again and then I found out he got married… through Facebook of all the places,” said Joey.

This threw her into depression and it was not easy to rally the support of her family

“I was quite depressed for a longtime. Even my family couldn’t understand and kept asking ‘what is it about this guy?” Joey added.

The media personality has since moved on.

Joey currently works at the Voice of America radio station.