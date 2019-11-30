Joeboy isn’t here to spoil the Nai Fest party -organizers

Nigerian afro pop artiste JoeBoy is in the country ahead of his performance tonight at the maiden Nairobi Festivals (Nai Fest) set to go down at the Ngong Racecourse.

Nai Fest is all about Kenyan music, fashion and street foods but JoeBoy whose hit song ‘Baby’ has been on a high rotation in the country, only jumped in to spice up the inaugural event organised by popular Nairobi socialite Bridget Achieng with a little taste of afro bits.

The socialite insists Joeboy is not the main act but local Kenyan musicians are, with the import being a guest artiste to relish the show whose main theme is to celebrate the urban Kenyan culture, music and street foods.

“We are thrilled to be bringing together Kenya’s finest acts on one stage for an event of such magnitude just to celebrate the Nairobi Music Culture. Joeboy is also here to flavor the experience. Our intention tonight is to bring the best experience to the lovers of Kenyan Music, our culture, our street food and fashion on one platform. Fans of gengetone, and everything Kenyan will get all they need at the festival,” the former Nairobi Diary actress says.

Joeboy will share the stage tonight with sensational female rapper Fena Gitu, the new boys on the block of the gengetone Ochungulo Family, Ethic, Boondocks, Sailors, Wakaliwao, Fatboygwash, Wakadinali, Noti Flow and Mustapha.

Other local artistes making up the lineup include Zzero Sufuri,, Wakadinali and Nadia Mukami.

On the ones and twos will be DJ Kace and VDJ Jones. Fashion and Kenyan street foods will also rule the festival.