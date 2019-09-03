Joe Mwangi to be held for five days in forgery probe

Joseph Mwangi, a former manager of child star contortionist Wendy Waeni, will be detained for five days to allow police complete investigations into allegations that he forged a letter impersonating Interior CS Fred Matiang’i that threatened the minor’s mother, Magdalene Syombua.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi ruled that the detention period was valid. Police had sought to hold Mwangi for seven days.

The magistrate noted that Mwangi indeed went into being to avoid being arrested as soon as he learnt the police were looking for him.

Police are investigating a complaint by Waeni’s mother that the besieged former manager allegedly forged a letter purporting it to be from Dr Matiang’i and send it via email to Ms Syombua.

More to follow