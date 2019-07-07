Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge is dead

Kenyan football legend Mzee Joe Kadenge has passed on at the Meridian Hospital in Nairobi.

The sad news of Kadenge’s death has been announced by his son Oscar.

“Dad has not been in good shape. He had complications in breathing and his sight was also failing. His condition deteriorated when my sister passed on in the USA earlier this year and he was unable to attend,” Oscar said.

Kadenge, who is considered to be Kenya’s all-time greatest footballer, died on early on Sunday afternoon.

UNWELL

According to his son Oscar, Kadenge’s body set to be transferred to Lee Funeral Home later on Sunday afternoon.

Mzee Kadenge, who was 84 years old at the time of his death, has been unwell for a while now.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi were among those who consistently visited Mzee Kadenge when he was unwell.

Two years ago, President Kenyatta gave Kadenge Sh2 million and also directed the football legend be offered a National Hospital Insurance Fund cover. After that kind gesture, Kadenge thanked the Head of State and also challenged the government to invest in the sports industry and take care of its heroes.

FOOTBALL CAREER

Kadenge started his football career in 1958 as an attacking midfielder and second striker for the defunct Maragoli United, before crossing over to Abaluhya United (now referred to as AFC Leopards) in 1996.

He is remembered for his silky skills, deft touches and mazy runs at the center of the pitch and would soon be associated by the popular phrase ‘Kadenge na Mpira’ courtesy of renown broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela.

Kadenge also turned out for and coached the national football team, Harambee Stars, with prominence and success.