Jkuat student stabbed as he walked with girlfriend





A Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) student was on Monday evening admitted at Thika Level 5 hospital after being stabbed in High point area.

The student, Mofasa Shawn, was attacked by two people as he was walking with his girlfriend.

His girlfriend’s screams attracted members of the public who came to their rescue.

One of the two attackers managed to escape, the other was lynched to death.

The latest attack comes less than a month after a First-Year student at the same institution was stabbed to death as she resisted robbers.

Tabitha Muthoni was walking with a friend near Segal Hotel at 8pm when they were confronted by thugs who demanded their mobile phones.

Tabitha put up a resistance while her friend complied. A confrontation ensued and Tabitha was stabbed on the neck before the thugs fled. She was rushed to Jkuat hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.

Meanwhile, police in Nairobi the circumstances in which a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student fell from the sixth floor of a building at the institution and died on Monday night.

According to police report, the male student is said to have fallen from the hostel and died instantly.