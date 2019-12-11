JKIA, Wilson airports to be closed for an hour on Jamhuri Day

Flights to and from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Wilson Airport are expected to be delayed for an hour as the two airports will be closed on Thursday as Kenyans mark Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Flight 540 has advised its customers that the two airports will be closed for an hour between 11am and 12pm hence affecting the normal programming or causing delays.

“Due to Jamhuri Day celebrations, no flights will be allowed to take off or land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport between 11am and 12pm. If you will be traveling with us on that date, your flight might be delayed,” read the advisory.

The notice also added that the passengers who will be affected with the closure will be advised accordingly, with a pledge that they will be contacted on the way forward.

This is not the first time JKIA is being closed for the celebrations.

In 2016, the airport was also closed for an hour, from 11.20am to allow the military to perform drills in preparation for the Jamhuri Day celebrations.

A similar incident happened in 2017 when JKIA was temporarily shut down causing delayed flights.

This years’ Jamhuri Day celebrations will be held at Nyayo Stadium in commemoration of 56 years of Kenya’s independence.