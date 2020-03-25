JKIA mess was inevitable – CS Kagwe

The chaos experienced at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was expected, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said while addressing the media on Tuesday afternoon at Afya house.

This, he explained, was due to the huge numbers of Kenyans coming into the country as they try to make it home before the Wednesday deadline.

Effective Wednesday, March 25, midnight no more international flights will be allowed in the country.

“I want to state that there have been challenges particularly at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as well as the designated hotels and government facilities where we are taking the travellers for mandatory quarantine. This was bound to happen because of the huge numbers that are coming in while at the same time we do not want to leave anything to chance,” Mr Kagwe said.

The matter, however, has been sorted after the government partnered with more agencies to ensure a smooth running of things, as travellers undergo the mandatory quarantine.

“We have streamlined the process and this has been sorted out, in fact we intend to introduce further measures to speed up the process and ease the inconvenience that we are clearly causing distress to a lot of parents and passengers. I want to once again appeal to all travellers to bear with us as we continue to undertake this process this intervention is aimed at stopping further introduction of virus in the country,” explained CS Kagwe.