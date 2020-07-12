Jiweke Tavern owner’s virtual funeral service

A virtual funeral service of prominent Nairobi businessman John Keige, the owner of Jiweke Tavern and Bourbon, will be held on Sunday.

Keige is who reported to have died on July 7, 2020 will be laid to rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Keige had finished his lunch and decided to jog but collapsed outside this gate. He was rushed to Nairobi Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The cortege will leave Lee Funeral home at 7am for the final resting place at the family rural home in Muruka Kandara, Muranga County.

Due to the ban on social gathering because of coronavirus, the funeral will be a private affair that will only be attended by family members and close friends of the deceased.

The deceased is survived by his wife and five children.