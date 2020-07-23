Jeff Koinange opens up on his battle with Covid-19 – VIDEO





Talkshow host and radio presenter Jeff Koinange has finally opened on how he is battling the coronavirus after he went into self-isolation.

Koinange was a hosted on his own show Jeff Koinange Live on Citizen TV by his co-host Victoria Rubadiri on Wednesday during the prime time bulletin.

The tv anchor and radio presenter, who revealed on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19, said he was asymptomatic and that he was doing well.

“I really feel good, I’m asymptomatic according to the test. The only thing I’m experiencing is the lack of taste. It keeps going and coming back…” Koinange said on the JKL bulletin.

He advised anyone experiencing any of the symptoms associated with Covid-19 to get tested to help combat the deadly virus.

“The virus attacks the body differently depending on the individual so the moment you have any one of the symptoms, you should be tested,” he advised.

Koinange indicated that his wife and son had however tested negative for the virus.

The media personality further added that he might have contracted the virus at the Hot 96 FM studios where someone had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He co-hosts the Hot 96 breakfast show with comedian Prof Hamo.

“It probably happened at the Radio station where someone at Citizen tested positive and they were asked who were you in the presence of and he named several people and I was among them,’’ he revealed.

It is Royal Media Services Managing Director Wachira Waruru who informed Koinange that he had contact with a positive Covid-19 case and needed to be tested.

‘’ When I was told your name came up as a contact and you have to be tested, I said for what? Why? I have no symptoms and he said, just get tested. And that was it,’’ he narrated.

Cases of the virus have recently hit the country’s major media house, with Royal Media Services, Mediamax and KBC reporting that their staff had tested positive.