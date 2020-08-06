Jeff Koinange announces his recovery from Covid-19





Veteran journalist Jeff Koinange has announced his recovery from Covid-19.

The popular TV news anchor and radio presenter made the announcement while anchoring Citizen TV’s prime time news on Wednesday night from home.

“So folks, I am in day 19 since I tested positive, that’s why I am working from home… some news, after day 14, I tested again… I was negative… people from the clinic have insisted I should test again in 72 hours to get a double negative,” a smiling Koinange announced at the start of the news bulletin.

Koinange, who also is a prominent talk show host and emcee, elected to share his journey since announcing via Twitter that he had tested positive on July 20.

“I am asymptomatic. The only concern is I lost a bit of taste. I cannot differentiate salt from sugar,” he explained in one of his interactions.

WARM MESSAGES

He also thanked Kenyans for standing with him.

“On the first day, I had like 3,000 messages on WhatsApp, another 2,000 on SMS and tweets. Most of the people have been incredibly warm, they are praying for me, saying ‘come back strong, hang in there’. Others are offering all types of cure, they say ‘Drink a lot of lemon water, ginger and garlic, take Vitamin C, seat in the sun for like 20 minutes,” he said.

Koinange is the most prominent journalist in Kenya who confirmed he had been infected.