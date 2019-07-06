Jeers over Passaris’ offer to dish out VIP tickets for Everton match

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris is giving away 100 VIP tickets to football fans to watch Sunday’s friendly match between Kariobangi Sharks and Everton.

However there is a catch. You have to record yourself shouting the word ‘Goal’ and tag her on social media.

“I’m giving away 100 VIP Tickets to anyone who’d like to cheer our very own Kariobangi Sharks as they face Everton tomorrow afternoon. All you have to do is record a video of yourself shouting “GOOOAAAALLL”, tag me and then use #TukutaneKasarani #PassarisNaShark,” tweeted Ms Passaris.

Kenyans on Twitter were not as receptive to her offer, though there were those who readily posted their videos.

I would wish for that ticket but now msimu ni wa homa and shouting goal 😂.. Please give me 😢 lol #TukutaneKasarani #PassarisNaShark pic.twitter.com/crm6zv6INj — Jaxso_254🇰🇪 (@Jaxso_254) July 6, 2019

Really waiting for that ticket pic.twitter.com/anNJMe0D8K — alloice obado (@ObadoAlloice) July 6, 2019

Philipk asked; “Tickets are going for 100 ksh .you want us to shout for 100 bab? What kind of women rep are you?”

Kamutu said; “Madam nipe tiko Sheria mingi wacha hata mungu alitupa amri kumi pekee.”

Ibrahim Issack wrote; “Ay.. That is absurd condition.. Vedio of yourself shouting goal..! What a ridiculous thing! At least first 100 re tweets or something so close would make good sense.”

Ambassador commented; “Kama unatupatia tupatie wacha mambo mingi ya kuharibu bundles.”

Everton face Kariobangi Sharks in A pre-season SportPesa Trophy friendly match at Kasarani stadium from 4pm.