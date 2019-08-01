Jeans and jumper-clad MCA thrown out of county assembly

A nominated MCA was on Wednesday kicked out of Nyandarua County Assembly for being dressed in jeans trousers and a jumper.

Salome Muthoni had risen to contribute on a debate about county internship program when she was ordered to leave the House by the Deputy Speaker Zackary Ndungu.

The Speaker made the decision after Githioro MCA, Sambigi Mukuria, rising on a Point of Order notified the House that a ‘stranger’ was making contributions.

IMPROPER DRESSING

“Mr Speaker, is it in order for the nominated member from Magumu to come to this House in jeans and a jumper? Mukuria posed.

But the Deputy Speaker directed Muthoni to proceed as the Clerk checked the rules to confirm if she was properly dressed.

Moments later, the Leader of Majority, Edinald King’ori, rose on another Point of Order and indicated that procedurally, the Point of Order raised by Mukuria ought to have been sufficiently addressed before the nominated member could continue with her contribution to the debate.

WALKED OUT

King’ori referred the House to the Speaker’s rules which he said clearly defined the attire for legislators while in the House.

Upon confirmation with House rules, the Speaker declared that Muthoni was dressed inappropriately and directed her to leave the chambers.

Muthoni walked out of the chambers with her head bowed down as students of Mumui Secondary School, Kipipiri, who had toured the assembly giggled.