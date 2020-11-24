Janet Mbugua shares her Covid-19 scare
Media personality Janet Mbugua has shared the tale of the time she faced a scare as thought she had contracted Covid-19 last month.
In a video she shared on Instagram, the former Citizen tv news anchor said she experienced Covid-19 symptoms which escalated quite quickly.
The video shows her being taken through the nasal swab test for Covid-19, which is known to very uncomfortable.
Luckily, the result for the mother of two came back negative.
Janet Mbugua said that her scary experience motivated her to fight the fear and stigma related to Coronavirus, and will use her platform to advocate for a vaccine.
This comes as Covid-19 cases continue to rise sharply in Kenya amid a rush by various pharmaceutical companies globally to come up with an effective vaccine.